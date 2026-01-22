US Lawmakers Unite: A Historic Move to Secure Critical Minerals

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced legislation aiming to revolutionize the critical minerals supply chain. The SECURE Minerals Act, proposed by Senators Young and Shaheen, focuses on reducing US dependence on Chinese-controlled minerals and revitalizing domestic production.

The proposed law would create a Strategic Resilience Reserve, administered by a government-appointed board, bolstering US economic resilience by ensuring stable prices and encouraging both domestic and allied production.

China's dominance in the sector presents significant risks, leveraging market control to manipulate prices. The bill has garnered support from industry and policy organizations, signaling a robust move towards a secure and competitive future for American high-tech and defense industries.