Promising Trade Horizons: India's Relationship with the US Boosted
US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism for a strong trade deal with India, highlighting his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw finds this encouraging amidst India's active role in global trade. Vaishnaw leads a large Indian delegation at the World Economic Forum.
US President Donald Trump has projected optimism towards cementing a strong trade agreement with India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'fantastic man' and a friend. Trump's remarks came amid an important interaction with a delegation of Indian officials and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
In response to Trump's comments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed encouragement, citing India's strategic involvement in global trade discussions. Vaishnaw emphasized that India's commitment to such dialogues makes the US president's positive outlook particularly promising.
Vaishnaw, who leads a robust delegation that includes other union ministers, state chief ministers, and over 100 CEOs from India, stated that these engagements at international platforms pave the way for mutually beneficial agreements. Such gatherings fortify the prospects of favorable bilateral ties and economic agreements.
