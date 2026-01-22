I met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy here, will soon meet Putin; war must end: US President Donald Trump before leaving Davos.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:05 IST
I met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy here, will soon meet Putin; war must end: US President Donald Trump before leaving Davos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Zelenskyy
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Davos
- peace
- US President
- war resolution
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
French Navy Intercepts Russian Tanker in Shadow Fleet Sanctions Bust
Delhi CM Pledges Salary for Peace Mission at Spiritual Gathering
French Navy Intercepts Russian Oil Tanker in Mediterranean Operation
German Crackdown: Expulsion Amid Espionage Tensions with Russia
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Germany and Russia