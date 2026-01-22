Left Menu

Train Crash with Crane Causes Injuries in Southeast Spain

A commuter train in southeastern Spain collided with a construction crane, resulting in minor injuries to an undetermined number of people. The crash occurred near Murcia's Cartagena shortly after a major deadly train collision in Andalusia. Traffic on the line was interrupted due to the crane's intrusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:40 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected collision between a commuter train and a construction crane in southeastern Spain has left several people with minor injuries, according to regional emergency services on Thursday.

The incident, which took place near Murcia's Cartagena, comes just days after a tragic high-speed train collision in Andalusia that claimed at least 43 lives, with further train accidents reported early this week in Catalonia.

Spanish rail operator Adif announced via social media that the line was temporarily closed following the crane's unsanctioned intrusion into the railway infrastructure space, but offered no additional details on the incident.

