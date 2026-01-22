Train Crash with Crane Causes Injuries in Southeast Spain

An unexpected collision between a commuter train and a construction crane in southeastern Spain has left several people with minor injuries, according to regional emergency services on Thursday.

The incident, which took place near Murcia's Cartagena, comes just days after a tragic high-speed train collision in Andalusia that claimed at least 43 lives, with further train accidents reported early this week in Catalonia.

Spanish rail operator Adif announced via social media that the line was temporarily closed following the crane's unsanctioned intrusion into the railway infrastructure space, but offered no additional details on the incident.