Left Menu

Modi Launches Development Initiatives and New Rail Services in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated numerous developmental projects in Kerala, including new train services for improved regional connectivity. He initiated a CSIR-NIIST Innovation Hub and introduced the PM SVANidhi Credit Card. Additionally, Modi laid foundation stones for medical and postal facilities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:26 IST
Modi Launches Development Initiatives and New Rail Services in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant strides in infrastructure development in Kerala, marked by the launch of numerous projects and new train services designed to boost connectivity across southern India.

Among the key initiatives, Modi inaugurated three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train, expanding rail links between Kerala and neighboring states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

In a push for technological advancement, Modi laid the foundation for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation Hub and introduced the PM SVANidhi Credit Card. Medical infrastructure also saw enhancements with the new Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute and the inauguration of a modern Head Post Office in Poojappura.

TRENDING

1
Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

 Thailand
2
To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

 Global
3
TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

 India
4
Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

 Ecuador

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026