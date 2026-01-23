Modi Launches Development Initiatives and New Rail Services in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant strides in infrastructure development in Kerala, marked by the launch of numerous projects and new train services designed to boost connectivity across southern India.

Among the key initiatives, Modi inaugurated three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train, expanding rail links between Kerala and neighboring states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

In a push for technological advancement, Modi laid the foundation for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation Hub and introduced the PM SVANidhi Credit Card. Medical infrastructure also saw enhancements with the new Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute and the inauguration of a modern Head Post Office in Poojappura.