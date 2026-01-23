Left Menu

Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

IT company Coforge reported a 16% increase in profits in Q3 of 2025, driven by a surge in revenue and strategic deal-making. The company achieved substantial growth with a significant executable order book and a decreased attrition rate, promising sustained success in the coming financial years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:16 IST
In the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, information technology firm Coforge observed a 16 per cent rise in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 296.7 crore. This gain is up from Rs 255.9 crore posted during the same timeframe last year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 28.5 per cent, totaling Rs 4,188.1 crore, compared to Rs 3,258.1 crore in the previous year's December quarter. CEO Sudhir Singh highlighted Coforge's achievement of a 5.1 per cent sequential growth despite the seasonally weak period, alongside a 28.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

With orders worth USD 593 million secured, and a 30.4 per cent increase in the 12-month executable order book to USD 1.72 billion, Coforge is positioned for continued growth. The firm's workforce expanded by 445, reaching 35,341 employees, while the attrition rate dropped to 10.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

