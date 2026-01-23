India's Economic Surge: Consul General Highlights Growth at Shanghai Forum

During the Shanghai International Business Cooperation Forum, India's robust economic ascent was brought to the forefront by Consul General Pratik Mathur. He attributed the nation's rapid expansion to a favorable investment climate coupled with progressive initiatives like Make in India and Digital India.

Mathur further elaborated on India's global engagements, focusing on the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. This event, centered on 'People, Planet, and Progress,' is anticipated to draw international attention, underscoring India's inclusive AI strategies such as the Bhashini platform.

The forum also covered systemic reforms, discussing India's liberalized foreign direct investment norms and sectoral progress in fintech, deep-tech, and green technologies. These efforts aim to create a transparent, investor-friendly environment, furthering India's ambition for a resilient and self-reliant economy.

