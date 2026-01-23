India's FDI Soars Amid Global Shifts

In a remarkable development, India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) skyrocketed by 73% in 2025, reaching an impressive USD 47 billion, according to a United Nations report.

This surge was mainly fueled by substantial investments in services and manufacturing sectors, bolstered by policies aiming to enhance India's position in global supply chains. India's rise stands out as China, for the third consecutive year, experienced an 8% decline in FDI to USD 107.5 billion.

Data centres played a pivotal role in this trend, with India ranking among the top destinations for such investments, as greenfield investments in data centres exceeded USD 270 billion globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)