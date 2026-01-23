Andhra Pradesh's Investment Drive at WEF 2026: A New Era of Global Partnerships

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, took center stage at the World Economic Forum 2026, engaging with top executives from investment giants Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management. The meetings aimed to attract large-scale investments to the state.

Lokesh highlighted significant opportunities in urban development, renewable energy, and data centers, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's burgeoning potential as an investment hub. Locations like Visakhapatnam and Amaravati were focal points for proposed projects, aligning with global infrastructure and clean energy standards.

The back-to-back discussions with the world's largest capital providers demonstrated growing confidence in Andhra Pradesh's ability to absorb substantial investments, focusing on policy certainty, speed of execution, and a commitment to sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)