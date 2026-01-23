Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Investment Drive at WEF 2026: A New Era of Global Partnerships

Andhra Pradesh Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh engaged with Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management at the World Economic Forum 2026, highlighting investment opportunities. Key discussions included urban developments, renewable energy, and data centers, reflecting Andhra Pradesh as a credible, fast-moving investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Investment Drive at WEF 2026: A New Era of Global Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, took center stage at the World Economic Forum 2026, engaging with top executives from investment giants Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management. The meetings aimed to attract large-scale investments to the state.

Lokesh highlighted significant opportunities in urban development, renewable energy, and data centers, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's burgeoning potential as an investment hub. Locations like Visakhapatnam and Amaravati were focal points for proposed projects, aligning with global infrastructure and clean energy standards.

The back-to-back discussions with the world's largest capital providers demonstrated growing confidence in Andhra Pradesh's ability to absorb substantial investments, focusing on policy certainty, speed of execution, and a commitment to sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
2
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
3
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India
4
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026