Andhra Pradesh Woos Global Investors Blackstone and Brookfield at WEF 2026

At the 2026 World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, met with key figures from Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management. The discussions revolved around investment opportunities within the state, which were presented to Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman of Blackstone, and Connor Tesky, president of Brookfield Asset Management.

Nara Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's prospects for growth in commercial office spaces, urban development, and renewable energy. Emphasis was placed on leveraging the state's port-centric industrial strategy and robust policy framework to attract large-scale, institution-grade investments in various sectors.

The talks with Brookfield specifically aimed at expediting their clean-energy and digital infrastructure projects, including data centers and renewable energy initiatives. These projects are expected to help Andhra Pradesh provide green power solutions and expand its infrastructure for energy-intensive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)