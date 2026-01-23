Gold and Silver Shine: Historic Highs Amid Global Tensions

The gold and silver markets have reached unprecedented heights, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and economic shifts. Investors are flocking to safe-haven assets as geopolitical tensions intensify and the US dollar weakens, creating a perfect storm for gold and silver to scale new lifetime peaks.

On Friday, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange surged nearly 4%, marking a fresh record of Rs 3,39,927 per kg. Gold followed suit, hitting Rs 1,59,226 per 10 grams, continuing a five-day rally, signaling investor sentiment leaning heavily towards stability and security.

In global markets, silver surpassed the USD 99 per ounce threshold, while gold approached USD 5,000, underpinned by political maneuvers and economic policies. Expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts further spurred demand for these non-yielding assets as the opportunity cost wanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)