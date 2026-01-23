India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm
At the World Economic Forum, India was highlighted as a reliable growth anchor amidst geopolitical concerns. CII's Chandrajit Banerjee emphasized India's potential in AI, supply chain resilience, and macroeconomic stability, projecting India as a vital contributor to global economic conversations.
- Country:
- Switzerland
As the World Economic Forum concluded, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced that India was frequently identified as a long-term reliable growth anchor, notwithstanding the geopolitical concerns that dominated discussions.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee conveyed that the mood was cautiously optimistic at Davos, with a strategic emphasis on rethinking supply chain resilience, trade diversification, and stable economic policies.
Banerjee noted the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key theme, with India well-positioned to leverage its digitally savvy market and STEM talent pool. He stressed India's role in advocating responsible AI usage and diversification as economic imperatives.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- growth
- AI
- geopolitics
- WEF
- macroeconomic
- CII
- Davos
- trade
- supply chain
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Woos Global Investors Blackstone and Brookfield at WEF 2026
Andhra Pradesh's Investment Drive at WEF 2026: A New Era of Global Partnerships
Telangana's Global Vision: Securing Major Investments at WEF Davos
Telangana's Global Investment Surge at WEF 2026
India Launches Skills Accelerator with WEF to Bridge Workforce Gaps