India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

At the World Economic Forum, India was highlighted as a reliable growth anchor amidst geopolitical concerns. CII's Chandrajit Banerjee emphasized India's potential in AI, supply chain resilience, and macroeconomic stability, projecting India as a vital contributor to global economic conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the World Economic Forum concluded, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced that India was frequently identified as a long-term reliable growth anchor, notwithstanding the geopolitical concerns that dominated discussions.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee conveyed that the mood was cautiously optimistic at Davos, with a strategic emphasis on rethinking supply chain resilience, trade diversification, and stable economic policies.

Banerjee noted the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key theme, with India well-positioned to leverage its digitally savvy market and STEM talent pool. He stressed India's role in advocating responsible AI usage and diversification as economic imperatives.

