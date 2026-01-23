India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

As the World Economic Forum concluded, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced that India was frequently identified as a long-term reliable growth anchor, notwithstanding the geopolitical concerns that dominated discussions.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee conveyed that the mood was cautiously optimistic at Davos, with a strategic emphasis on rethinking supply chain resilience, trade diversification, and stable economic policies.

Banerjee noted the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a key theme, with India well-positioned to leverage its digitally savvy market and STEM talent pool. He stressed India's role in advocating responsible AI usage and diversification as economic imperatives.