Nordic Pension Funds Reassess U.S. Asset Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Northern European investors are becoming cautious about U.S. assets amid growing geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainties, according to pension chiefs from the region. The risk premium on U.S. assets has increased, raising concerns about the nation's financial stability, especially among investors in Northern Europe.

Officials from major Nordic pension funds have expressed concerns over U.S. foreign policy unpredictability and debt levels, which they view as a threat to the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. Finland, Sweden, and Denmark are evaluating the impact on their investment strategies, with some funds already selling U.S. Treasury holdings.

Despite these challenges, experts advise a balanced approach, considering the strong U.S. economy and deep financial markets. While U.S. policy uncertainty can pressure the dollar, long-term asset allocation remains a strategic decision, underscoring the non-political nature of such investments.

