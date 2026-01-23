Left Menu

US Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Intel's Forecast Woes

U.S. stock futures declined as Intel's disappointing forecasts and geopolitical tensions affected sentiment. Despite a brief rebound, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced weekly losses. Safe-haven gold hit new highs, while Intel shares plunged after poor forecasts. Economic data remains mixed, affecting investor sentiment.

On Friday, U.S. stock futures slipped marking a second week of declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, largely due to Intel's poor forecasts and prevailing geopolitical tensions.

Though stocks rebounded after President Trump's tariff threats on European allies eased, confidence failed to fully recover, leaving key indexes poised for weekly losses.

Safe-haven gold reached record highs amid investor unease, and market gains broadened, yet economic data delivered mixed results, contributing to ongoing volatility in market performance.

