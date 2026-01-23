Left Menu

Market Tensions Rise Amid Intel Slump and Geopolitical Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, leading to potential declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq due to Intel's poor forecast and geopolitical tensions. Despite rebounds, concerns over tariffs and Greenland negotiations persist, boosting gold prices. Investors focus on upcoming earnings and the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:48 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures edged lower on Friday, as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq appeared set for a second consecutive weekly decline. This downturn was largely attributed to Intel's disappointing forecast and persistent geopolitical tensions, including concerns over President Trump's previously aggressive tariff threats.

Despite President Trump's subsequent softening of the tariff threats and dismissal of forceful actions regarding Greenland, market apprehension lingered. Safe-haven demand surged, pushing gold prices to near-record levels and marking its most successful week in six years.

Investors are now shifting focus to upcoming earnings reports from major companies like Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, while also closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision as the U.S. economy navigates uncertain waters.

