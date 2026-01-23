Left Menu

Cipla's Profit Plunge Amid Weak US Sales

Cipla reported a 57% drop in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 676 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2025, largely due to decreased US sales. Last year, the Mumbai-based company's profit was Rs 1,571 crore. Total income increased slightly, with North America sales declining 22%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:26 IST
Cipla's Profit Plunge Amid Weak US Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla, a prominent pharmaceutical company, reported a substantial 57% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 676 crore. The drop is attributed primarily to reduced US sales, according to the company's latest financial disclosures.

In the preceding year, Cipla posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,571 crore for the same period. Despite the dip in profits, Cipla's overall income from operations saw a marginal rise to Rs 7,074 crore from Rs 7,073 crore year-on-year.

Notably, sales in North America, one of Cipla's crucial markets, decreased by 22% to Rs 1,485 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,906 crore. This slump significantly impacted the company's financial health. Consequently, Cipla's shares experienced a 3.76% drop, trading at Rs 1,319.95 per share on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
2
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
3
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India
4
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026