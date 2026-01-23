Cipla's Profit Plunge Amid Weak US Sales

Cipla, a prominent pharmaceutical company, reported a substantial 57% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 676 crore. The drop is attributed primarily to reduced US sales, according to the company's latest financial disclosures.

In the preceding year, Cipla posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,571 crore for the same period. Despite the dip in profits, Cipla's overall income from operations saw a marginal rise to Rs 7,074 crore from Rs 7,073 crore year-on-year.

Notably, sales in North America, one of Cipla's crucial markets, decreased by 22% to Rs 1,485 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,906 crore. This slump significantly impacted the company's financial health. Consequently, Cipla's shares experienced a 3.76% drop, trading at Rs 1,319.95 per share on the BSE.