Reopening the Case of Hunter S. Thompson's Death: No New Evidence Found

A review into the 2005 death of author Hunter S. Thompson by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reaffirmed the original suicide ruling. The investigation found no new evidence to contradict initial findings, despite concerns raised by Thompson's widow, Anita. Interviews and analysis upheld the self-inflicted gunshot conclusion.

Updated: 24-01-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:13 IST
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Hunter S. Thompson's 2005 death was a suicide, aligning with original findings despite scrutiny from his widow, Anita Thompson. The writer, famous for his 'gonzo' journalism style, died from a self-inflicted gunshot at his Owl Creek farm in Colorado.

Thompson was 67 at the time of his death, which was initially ruled a suicide by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The recent review, prompted by Anita Thompson's concerns, found no new evidence or circumstances warranting a change in the 2005 conclusion.

Key figures in the investigation, including Thompson's family and original detectives, were re-interviewed, and the scene was re-analyzed. Anita Thompson expressed gratitude for the thorough investigation, stating that it will help those close to Hunter move on.

