Reopening the Case of Hunter S. Thompson's Death: No New Evidence Found

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Hunter S. Thompson's 2005 death was a suicide, aligning with original findings despite scrutiny from his widow, Anita Thompson. The writer, famous for his 'gonzo' journalism style, died from a self-inflicted gunshot at his Owl Creek farm in Colorado.

Thompson was 67 at the time of his death, which was initially ruled a suicide by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The recent review, prompted by Anita Thompson's concerns, found no new evidence or circumstances warranting a change in the 2005 conclusion.

Key figures in the investigation, including Thompson's family and original detectives, were re-interviewed, and the scene was re-analyzed. Anita Thompson expressed gratitude for the thorough investigation, stating that it will help those close to Hunter move on.

