Extreme Heat Challenges at the Australian Open
The Australian Open has tweaked its schedule to counter extreme heat, implementing the Extreme Heat Protocol. This includes measures like the Heat Stress Scale, cooling interventions, and possibly closing stadium roofs. Matches can be suspended when conditions are deemed too hot, with safety for players and spectators as a priority.
The Australian Open made changes to its schedule amid forecasts of extreme temperatures, starting matches earlier than usual to mitigate risks.
The tournament's Extreme Heat Protocol, based on a Heat Stress Scale, takes into account multiple climate factors like air temperature and humidity to ensure player safety.
Play suspension mechanisms and cooling strategies are triggered when conditions necessitate, ensuring both players and spectators remain safe as temperatures soar.
