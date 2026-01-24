FIFA Introduces Women's Champions Cup with Million-Dollar Prize

FIFA has announced a significant financial incentive for the inaugural Women's Champions Cup, setting aside $3.9 million in prize money to be distributed among the participating teams at Arsenal's stadium in London.

The event, slated as a precursor to a full Women's Club World Cup in 2028, features four top clubs: Arsenal from Europe, ASFAR from Morocco, Gotham from the United States, and Corinthians from Brazil. These teams will clash in the semifinals, with the final scheduled for February 1.

The champions will take home $2.3 million. The substantial prize pool highlights FIFA's commitment to the growth of women's club football worldwide.

