FIFA Introduces Women's Champions Cup with Million-Dollar Prize
FIFA will distribute $3.9 million in prize money for the first Women's Champions Cup at Arsenal's stadium in London. The European champion Arsenal, ASFAR, Gotham, and Corinthians will compete in the semifinals. The champion will receive $2.3 million, and the event is a precursor to the 2028 Women's Club World Cup.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA has announced a significant financial incentive for the inaugural Women's Champions Cup, setting aside $3.9 million in prize money to be distributed among the participating teams at Arsenal's stadium in London.
The event, slated as a precursor to a full Women's Club World Cup in 2028, features four top clubs: Arsenal from Europe, ASFAR from Morocco, Gotham from the United States, and Corinthians from Brazil. These teams will clash in the semifinals, with the final scheduled for February 1.
The champions will take home $2.3 million. The substantial prize pool highlights FIFA's commitment to the growth of women's club football worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIFA
- Women's Champions Cup
- Arsenal
- prize money
- football
- London
- tournament
- 2028
- semifinals
- worldwide
ALSO READ
ASU London: Revolutionizing Global Education for Indian Students
Legal Battle Over Hyperscale Data Centre Near London: Environmental Concerns Take Center Stage
Scottie Scheffler's Strong Start at The American Express Tournament
Amelia Valverde: Revolutionizing India's Women's Football
Diana Flores: Elevating Flag Football to Olympic Heights