American Tennis Stars Shine in Aussie Heat: Keys vs. Pegula Awaits

Defending champion Madison Keys and fellow American Jessica Pegula successfully advanced in the Australian Open amidst sweltering conditions on Saturday. The ninth-seeded Keys overcame Karolina Pliskova, securing a 6-3, 6-3 win at Rod Laver Arena. Simultaneously, Pegula, seeded sixth, triumphed over Oksana Selekhmeteva with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at Margaret Court Arena.

The American duo is due to meet in a much-anticipated fourth-round face-off. On the same day, Amanda Anisimova showcased her prowess by defeating Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4, advancing to the round of 16. Matches kicked off an hour early, strategizing against a forecast of sizzling 40 degrees Celsius temperatures, although, at start, it reached only 32C (89F).

In the evening, the spotlight shifted to Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka. Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title against Botic van de Zandschulp. Meanwhile, fashion-savvy Naomi Osaka engaged in a third-round match against Maddison Inglis, leaving spectators curious about her next fashion statement, following her earlier haute couture sporting appearances.