Renewed Efforts for U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, announced efforts to broker a new nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Iran. This initiative, reported by TASS, aims to resume negotiations for a long-term resolution concerning Iran's nuclear program, highlighting the IAEA's diplomatic role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has indicated that the agency is actively working towards facilitating a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran. This development was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.
Grossi expressed optimism about reinitiating discussions aimed at reaching a long-term solution to the ongoing issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program.
The IAEA's involvement underscores its commitment to fostering international diplomatic efforts in tackling complex nuclear challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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