Renewed Efforts for U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has indicated that the agency is actively working towards facilitating a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran. This development was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Grossi expressed optimism about reinitiating discussions aimed at reaching a long-term solution to the ongoing issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

The IAEA's involvement underscores its commitment to fostering international diplomatic efforts in tackling complex nuclear challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)