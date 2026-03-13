China Criticizes US Trade Investigations: Unilateralism or Necessary Action?

China has sharply criticized a US trade investigation involving 16 economies, labeling the move as a unilateral disruption of international trade norms. According to China's Commerce Ministry, a World Trade Organization panel previously ruled that such tariffs, based on Section 301 investigations, breach WTO regulations.

The Chinese government has consistently opposed the United States' claim regarding global 'overcapacity.' It emphasized that global trade requires each country's production to exceed domestic demand. China urged the US not to narrowly define production capacity and criticized its self-declared right to label production as 'overcapacity' through its investigations.

China also addressed the US's Section 301 investigations related to 'forced labor' import allegations, urging a return to dialogue to resolve these issues. Meanwhile, the US continues its probes into countries like India, Japan, and several EU nations, targeting unfair foreign practices affecting American manufacturing. The results will determine if those practices are unreasonable or discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)