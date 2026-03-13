Left Menu

China Criticizes US Trade Investigations: Unilateralism or Necessary Action?

China condemned the US trade investigation for targeting 16 economies, arguing it disrupts international trade order. China's Commerce Ministry emphasized that the US's actions, under Section 301, violate WTO rules. The Ministry urged resolving disputes through dialogue rather than unilateral measures, while monitoring developments to protect its trade interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:21 IST
China Criticizes US Trade Investigations: Unilateralism or Necessary Action?
  • Country:
  • China

China has sharply criticized a US trade investigation involving 16 economies, labeling the move as a unilateral disruption of international trade norms. According to China's Commerce Ministry, a World Trade Organization panel previously ruled that such tariffs, based on Section 301 investigations, breach WTO regulations.

The Chinese government has consistently opposed the United States' claim regarding global 'overcapacity.' It emphasized that global trade requires each country's production to exceed domestic demand. China urged the US not to narrowly define production capacity and criticized its self-declared right to label production as 'overcapacity' through its investigations.

China also addressed the US's Section 301 investigations related to 'forced labor' import allegations, urging a return to dialogue to resolve these issues. Meanwhile, the US continues its probes into countries like India, Japan, and several EU nations, targeting unfair foreign practices affecting American manufacturing. The results will determine if those practices are unreasonable or discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026