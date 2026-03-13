Tragedy in Jharkhand: Elephant Attack Claims Pregnant Woman's Life

In a tragic encounter in Goilkera, Jharkhand, a wild elephant killed a pregnant woman late Thursday night. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Rani Boipai, had ventured outside her home in Kuida village after sensing potential elephant activity.

The elephant seized her with its trunk and trampled her to death, confirmed Sujit Kumar, the Officer-in-Charge of Goilkera police station. Currently, authorities are investigating whether the elephant involved is the same notorious tusker responsible for claiming around 22 lives earlier this year.

Senior forest department officials are actively looking into the incident to prevent further tragedies. The region has been on alert due to frequent elephant activities, posing a threat to the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)