Cipla Faces Profit Dip Amid US Market Challenges

Cipla reported a significant 57% drop in quarterly profit, hit by decreased sales in the US market. Despite challenges, the company sees potential in new drug launches and partnerships. CEO Achin Gupta outlines strategies to address supply issues while focusing on growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla reported a substantial 57% drop in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025, primarily due to a downturn in US market sales. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm announced a net profit of Rs 676 crore, a significant decrease from Rs 1,571 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's US sales faced a steep 22% decline to Rs 1,485 crore, following supply chain disruptions related to the drug lanreotide. These challenges arose after a US FDA audit compelled Cipla and its partner to engage in remediation efforts, as stated by Achin Gupta, Cipla's MD and Global CEO (Designate).

Despite these setbacks, Cipla is eyeing growth, with focus areas including potential new drug approvals and market-driven strategies. The company remains optimistic about its partnerships, such as the one with Eli Lilly for the diabetes drug tirzepatide. Cipla is also contemplating its entry into the semaglutide market while enhancing its presence in global markets such as Europe and South Africa.

