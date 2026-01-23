Left Menu

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Sees Strong Revenue Growth Amid New Labour Codes Impact

Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported a marginal dip in Q3 net profit to Rs 150.16 crore, mainly due to new labour codes. Despite the profit decline, revenue increased by 39% year-on-year, driven by electric vehicle traction motor and railway business expansion. An interim dividend was declared.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Sees Strong Revenue Growth Amid New Labour Codes Impact
Sona BLW Precision Forgings, a leading auto components maker, has announced a slight drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, citing the impact of new labour codes. The profit stood at Rs 150.16 crore, a decrease from Rs 150.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, the company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased significantly to Rs 1,199.76 crore, up from Rs 867.9 crore, reflecting a robust 39% year-on-year growth. This surge was primarily attributed to the expansion of its electric vehicle traction motor and railway businesses in India.

Additionally, Sona BLW Precision Forgings declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity share. The company's MD & Group CEO, Vivek Vikram Singh, highlighted the company's progress in the battery electric vehicle sector, with revenue share from this segment rising to 38% in Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

