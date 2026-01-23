Left Menu

Enhanced Metro Services and Security for Republic Day

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start services at 3 am on January 26 to aid attendees of Republic Day celebrations. Trains will run every 15 minutes until 6 am. Security will be heightened, with specific parking restrictions at Namo Bharat stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Updated: 23-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:26 IST
Enhanced Metro Services and Security for Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced early metro services commencing at 3 am on January 26. This schedule adjustment aims to accommodate the public attending events at Kartavya Path.

Trains will operate at 15-minute intervals from 3 am until 6 am, after which services will resume their usual timetable. Additionally, parking at all metro stations will remain open to assist commuters.

Heightened security checks will be implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at Namo Bharat stations, with parking at New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar closed from January 25, 2 pm, to January 26, 2 pm. Travelers are advised to plan ahead due to these strict security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

