Enhanced Metro Services and Security for Republic Day

In preparation for the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced early metro services commencing at 3 am on January 26. This schedule adjustment aims to accommodate the public attending events at Kartavya Path.

Trains will operate at 15-minute intervals from 3 am until 6 am, after which services will resume their usual timetable. Additionally, parking at all metro stations will remain open to assist commuters.

Heightened security checks will be implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at Namo Bharat stations, with parking at New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar closed from January 25, 2 pm, to January 26, 2 pm. Travelers are advised to plan ahead due to these strict security measures.

