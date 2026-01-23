Haryana's Smart Zones: Pioneering Agriculture and Industry
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled plans for Smart Agriculture and Industrial Zones to boost sector growth. Key initiatives include affordable worker housing, incubation centers, and infrastructural enhancements. The state's proactive policies aim to resolve longstanding industrial issues and encourage sustainable development through innovation.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to boost both agriculture and industry, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the development of Smart Agriculture and Industrial Zones. These zones aim to provide farmers and industrialists with modern facilities and infrastructure to foster growth in the state.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, emphasized the need for affordable housing for industrial workers. Plans to construct dormitories and single-room housing units in key industrial townships were discussed, with officers directed to assess and address housing needs in all areas.
Further initiatives include the establishment of incubation centers to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in sectors like Artificial Intelligence and Electric Vehicles. The meeting also reviewed progress on resolving industrial plot issues and implementing budget announcements, underlining Haryana's commitment to sustainable economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Human Factor in the AI Era: Balancing Innovation and Employment
Neolite ZKW Scales Up: New Pune Facility Fuels Automotive Lighting Innovation
DLF Ltd Ventures into Senior Living Housing Sector with Major Project Launch in Gurugram
JNCASR and Dreamfly Innovations Partner to Advance Thermal Management Technologies for Aviation Batteries
Mindray's Strategic Vision: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Globalization and Innovation