India's Job Market Boom: AI and Sectors Fuel Growth

The Indian job market is set for robust growth as a Naukri survey reveals that 76% of recruiters expect job creation in the first half of 2026. The healthcare and manufacturing sectors appear to lead this optimistic trajectory, with 88% and 79% respectively anticipating new roles.

The BFSI sector maintains a strong outlook, with 70% of recruiters predicting job growth. The IT sector remains a beacon of opportunity, with 76% foreseeing new roles despite budget constraints. Business Development and IT roles are projected to experience the highest hiring activity.

Skill alignment remains a hiring challenge across sectors, with expected attrition rates below 15%. While AI's impact on overall employment is minimal, its role in creating positions in IT, analytics, and marketing highlights the industry's transformation. Salary increments of 5-15% are anticipated across sectors.