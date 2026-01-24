India's Trade and Mobility Revolution: A New Dawn for Youth Opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's trade and mobility agreements to create job opportunities for the youth both domestically and internationally. At the 18th Rozgar Mela, 61,000 government job appointment letters were distributed, highlighting the government's focus on employment generation.
New Delhi | 24-01-2026
- Country:
- India
India is making significant strides as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new trade and mobility agreements with multiple countries, aiming to create fresh job opportunities for the youth within the nation and globally.
The announcement came at the 18th Rozgar Mela, where Modi virtually distributed 61,000 appointment letters for government positions, reflecting his administration's commitment to employment growth.
The Rozgar Mela serves as a significant initiative to translate the prime minister's vision into actionable employment opportunities, with over 11 lakh recruitment letters issued to date across the country.
