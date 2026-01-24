Left Menu

India's Trade and Mobility Revolution: A New Dawn for Youth Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's trade and mobility agreements to create job opportunities for the youth both domestically and internationally. At the 18th Rozgar Mela, 61,000 government job appointment letters were distributed, highlighting the government's focus on employment generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:56 IST
India's Trade and Mobility Revolution: A New Dawn for Youth Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new trade and mobility agreements with multiple countries, aiming to create fresh job opportunities for the youth within the nation and globally.

The announcement came at the 18th Rozgar Mela, where Modi virtually distributed 61,000 appointment letters for government positions, reflecting his administration's commitment to employment growth.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a significant initiative to translate the prime minister's vision into actionable employment opportunities, with over 11 lakh recruitment letters issued to date across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026