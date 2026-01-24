PM Modi distributes over 61,000 appointment letters to new government employees at 18th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 18th Rozgar Mela, held in New Delhi. Addressing the programme virtually, the Prime Minister said the appointment letters were an "invitation to nation building" and reminded the youth of their duty towards the Constitution.

"The commencement of the new year has brought happiness in your lives. With that, when Basant Panchami was celebrated yesterday itself, in your life too a new 'vasant' has started. Your duty has been connected to the Constitution. At this time the Republic is being celebrated too. Yesterday, on January 23, we celebrated Parakram Diwas, on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, and tomorrow, on January 25, is National Voters Day," PM Modi said. The programme was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, with multiple Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, CRPF, and defence officials also present at the rozgar mela.

"It was today when the Constitution recognised Jana Gana Man as the national anthem and Vande Mataram as the national song. Today, on this auspicious day, more than 61 thousand young people are getting appointment letters. In one way it is a letter of invitation for nation building. This is a 'sankalp patra' to accelerate India to new heights. You all, along with your colleagues, will make our country's defence better and also strengthen our healthcare and education system, while others will strengthen energy security," PM Modi said. "I want to congratulate all the young people here. Friends, joining the youth with skills and giving them opportunities for employment has been our government's aim. In an effort to put government jobs in "mission mode", the Rozgar Mela was started. In the past few years, Rozgar Mela has become an institution through which lakhs of youth have gotten appointment letters across various government departments. Utilising this mission itself, there are more than 40 places across different states where Rozgar Mela is being held. I welcome the youth present today," he stressed.

"Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Our government is continuously working to ensure that more opportunities are made for India's youth power. On that, India is making trade and mobility agreements with multiple countries," PM Modi highlighted. India currently has multiple trade agreements across the world, including with European and North American countries. The India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is also under discussion, while an FTA was finalised with New Zealand in December 2025.

Apart from these countries, the India-UK and India-EU FTAs are also under discussion with their respective partners. "These trade agreements bring in new opportunities for the youth of India. In the last few years, a lot of resources have been put into making world-class infrastructure. In this, a lot of jobs have increased in any sector connected to construction. India's startup ecosystem is also progressing forward at a great speed," the Prime Minister declared.

Highlighting the growth of startups in India, PM Modi highlighted how more than 21 lakh youth are employed across the startup ecosystem, with Digital India propping up a new kind of economy. He said, "Today there are around 2 lakh registered startups, in which more than 21 lakh youth are working. Like that, Digital India has propped up a new economy. India is becoming a global hub in sectors like animation and digital media. India's creator economy is also growing at a fast pace, which is giving the youth new opportunities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)