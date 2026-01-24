Rohini Welcomes New Branch of Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation

Ravinder Indraj Singh, Delhi's Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, has inaugurated a new branch of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation (DCHFC) in Rohini on Saturday, focusing on expanding financial accessibility.

The new office aims to deliver housing finance services to north-west Delhi. It's the second DCHFC office in the city, the first being located in Siri Fort.

In his address, Singh prioritized the strengthening of cooperative institutions to provide housing finance, highlighting policy reforms and increased public awareness as key to expanding the DCHFC's influence throughout Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)