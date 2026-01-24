Left Menu

Rohini Welcomes New Branch of Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation

Delhi Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated a new office of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation in Rohini, aiming to enhance affordable housing finance access for residents. The expansion reflects the government's commitment to strengthening cooperative institutions across Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:58 IST
Rohini Welcomes New Branch of Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

Ravinder Indraj Singh, Delhi's Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, has inaugurated a new branch of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation (DCHFC) in Rohini on Saturday, focusing on expanding financial accessibility.

The new office aims to deliver housing finance services to north-west Delhi. It's the second DCHFC office in the city, the first being located in Siri Fort.

In his address, Singh prioritized the strengthening of cooperative institutions to provide housing finance, highlighting policy reforms and increased public awareness as key to expanding the DCHFC's influence throughout Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026