Government Extends Quality Control Timeline for Aluminium Cans, Easing Beverage Industry Concerns

The government has decided to extend the deadline for implementing mandatory quality control norms on aluminium cans used in the food and beverage industry. This move offers a sigh of relief to manufacturers, especially in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sectors, who had been concerned about potential supply chain disruptions.

The Cookware, Utensils and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, set for large firms in October 2026, small units next January, and micro enterprises by April 2027, is intended to enforce compliance with Indian standards, requiring Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

As demand for canned beverages rises, particularly among millennials, the extended timeline will help beverage companies gear up for increased summer demand and address current supply shortages, enabling seamless production and distribution in the economically critical sector.