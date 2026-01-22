Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Oil Supply Chain
Ukraine's military successfully targeted the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region. This facility plays a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian army. The attack signifies a strategic move in disrupting Russian military logistics, although further details from the General Staff are awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military executed a strategic strike on Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal located in the southern Krasnodar region on Thursday.
The military action aims to disrupt a critical supply chain, as the terminal is responsible for providing significant fuel resources to the Russian army.
While the General Staff refrained from disclosing additional specifics, the impact of this strike could resonate through the logistical networks of Russian military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments
French Navy Intercepts Russian Oil Tanker in Mediterranean Operation
Vitol Prepares to Export Venezuelan Fuel Oil After Landmark U.S. Deal
Manipur's Bus Terminal Revival: A Gateway to Enhanced Connectivity