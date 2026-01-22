Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Oil Supply Chain

Ukraine's military successfully targeted the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region. This facility plays a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian army. The attack signifies a strategic move in disrupting Russian military logistics, although further details from the General Staff are awaited.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military executed a strategic strike on Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal located in the southern Krasnodar region on Thursday.

The military action aims to disrupt a critical supply chain, as the terminal is responsible for providing significant fuel resources to the Russian army.

While the General Staff refrained from disclosing additional specifics, the impact of this strike could resonate through the logistical networks of Russian military operations.

