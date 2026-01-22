Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Oil Supply Chain

Ukraine's military executed a strategic strike on Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal located in the southern Krasnodar region on Thursday.

The military action aims to disrupt a critical supply chain, as the terminal is responsible for providing significant fuel resources to the Russian army.

While the General Staff refrained from disclosing additional specifics, the impact of this strike could resonate through the logistical networks of Russian military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)