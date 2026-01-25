Left Menu

Call for Transparency: Prithviraj Chavan Demands 'White Paper' on Maharashtra Investments

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has called for a 'white paper' on Maharashtra's investment commitments announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He expressed concerns over inflated investment figures and questioned the realisation of past MoUs. Chavan criticized local company agreements in Davos, urging transparency and actual job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:29 IST
In response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has called for increased transparency regarding the state's investment commitments. He demands a 'white paper' to ensure accuracy over the announced Rs 30 lakh crore investment deals.

Maharashtra's agreements at Davos are said to potentially create up to 40 lakh jobs, spanning various sectors including industries and agriculture. While Chavan acknowledges the importance of foreign investment, he warns against the tendency of projecting inflated figures for publicity, emphasizing the need for factual benchmarks.

Chavan questioned past Davos summits, seeking accountability on the realisation of previously signed MoUs. He cited Karnataka's strategy of engaging only foreign investors as more successful and criticized MoUs with Mumbai-based companies, referring to such agreements as trivializing the international summit's intention to attract foreign capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

