CG Power Posts Record Profit Surge with Strategic Moves

CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported a 19% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to increased revenues. The company's total sales increased to Rs 3,175 crore, and the board approved an interim dividend and a strategic reclassification within the promoter group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions announced a significant financial achievement on Tuesday, revealing a 19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore for the December quarter, driven primarily by higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit improved from the previous year's Rs 238 crore, while total sales surged to Rs 3,175 crore from Rs 2,516 crore in the corresponding period last year. This strong performance also prompted the board to approve an interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share, amounting to 65% on the face value of Rs 2 per share for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

In addition, the board greenlit the reclassification of Algavista Greentech Pvt Ltd, marking a strategic move within the promoter group. With an order intake of Rs 4,372 crore and an unexecuted order backlog significantly higher than the previous year, CG Power, a component of the expansive Murugappa Group, shows robust prospects for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

