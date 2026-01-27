Left Menu

High-Stakes Encounter: History-Sheeter Neutralized in Perambalur

A history-sheeter, Azhaguraja, was killed in an encounter with police in Perambalur, following a violent escape attempt. Involved in multiple crimes, including an attack on another criminal, Azhaguraja was intercepted during an attempted recovery of hidden weapons. A magistrate inquiry follows standard protocol for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:05 IST
High-Stakes Encounter: History-Sheeter Neutralized in Perambalur
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, Azhaguraja, known for his extensive criminal record, was shot dead by police during an encounter in Perambalur district on Tuesday morning. The incident transpired after Azhaguraja violently attempted to escape from custody, injuring a sub-inspector in the process, according to police authorities.

Inspector General V Balakrishnan reported that Azhaguraja, alias Kottu Raja, was a prime suspect in a recent shocking attack on criminal rival Vellai Kali. Involved in a brazen bomb assault on police a week prior, Azhaguraja faced charges spanning murder, attempted murder, and explosive-related offences.

Azhaguraja's death occurred during a police operation aimed at recovering concealed weapons near the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. After misleading officers, he attacked again, prompting a retaliatory shot from law enforcement. A magistrate inquiry is currently underway in accordance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026