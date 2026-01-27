High-Stakes Encounter: History-Sheeter Neutralized in Perambalur

A notorious criminal, Azhaguraja, known for his extensive criminal record, was shot dead by police during an encounter in Perambalur district on Tuesday morning. The incident transpired after Azhaguraja violently attempted to escape from custody, injuring a sub-inspector in the process, according to police authorities.

Inspector General V Balakrishnan reported that Azhaguraja, alias Kottu Raja, was a prime suspect in a recent shocking attack on criminal rival Vellai Kali. Involved in a brazen bomb assault on police a week prior, Azhaguraja faced charges spanning murder, attempted murder, and explosive-related offences.

Azhaguraja's death occurred during a police operation aimed at recovering concealed weapons near the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. After misleading officers, he attacked again, prompting a retaliatory shot from law enforcement. A magistrate inquiry is currently underway in accordance with legal standards.

