High-Stakes Encounter: History-Sheeter Neutralized in Perambalur
A history-sheeter, Azhaguraja, was killed in an encounter with police in Perambalur, following a violent escape attempt. Involved in multiple crimes, including an attack on another criminal, Azhaguraja was intercepted during an attempted recovery of hidden weapons. A magistrate inquiry follows standard protocol for the incident.
- Country:
- India
A notorious criminal, Azhaguraja, known for his extensive criminal record, was shot dead by police during an encounter in Perambalur district on Tuesday morning. The incident transpired after Azhaguraja violently attempted to escape from custody, injuring a sub-inspector in the process, according to police authorities.
Inspector General V Balakrishnan reported that Azhaguraja, alias Kottu Raja, was a prime suspect in a recent shocking attack on criminal rival Vellai Kali. Involved in a brazen bomb assault on police a week prior, Azhaguraja faced charges spanning murder, attempted murder, and explosive-related offences.
Azhaguraja's death occurred during a police operation aimed at recovering concealed weapons near the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. After misleading officers, he attacked again, prompting a retaliatory shot from law enforcement. A magistrate inquiry is currently underway in accordance with legal standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura BJP Leader Suspended Amid Criminal Allegations
Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Encounter After Escape Attempt
Criminal Detained as Police Crack Down on Drug Peddlers in Jammu
UN Experts Warn France Is Criminalising Peaceful Farmer Protests
Delhi Criminal's Capture After Fiery Standoff