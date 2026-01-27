Left Menu

NEET-PG 2025 Controversy: High Court Upholds Cut-off Decision for Reserved Categories

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the decision to allow counseling for SC, ST, and OBC students with scores as low as minus 40 out of 800 in NEET-PG 2025. The court deemed the issue a policy matter not within its jurisdiction, with similar cases pending in higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) contesting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' decision to permit NEET-PG 2025 counseling for SC, ST, and OBC students who scored as low as minus 40 out of 800.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, dismissed the petition presented by advocate Abhinav Gaur, citing the Delhi High Court's prior dismissal of a similar PIL as it pertained to a policy matter beyond the court's purview. The decision has sparked debate about the constitutionality of the cap-lowering measure.

Critics, including the petitioner, argue that the move undermines the merit-based selection process, potentially affecting public health and patient safety. The case underscores tensions in maintaining academic standards while addressing reservation policies in medical education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

