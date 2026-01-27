Iran's Economic Turmoil: Rial Hits Record Low Amidst Protests

Iran's currency, the rial, set a new record low on Tuesday, dropping to 1.5 million against the US dollar as nationwide protests reveal the depth of the nation's economic troubles.

Exchange shops quoted this rate as Iran suffers under international sanctions, especially concerning its nuclear activities, compounded by government mismanagement.

The protests, ignited by the currency's collapse on December 28, have swept across Iran, encountering a harsh crackdown by theocratic authorities, which has only become apparent after over two weeks of internet blackouts. Activists report at least 6,126 deaths, fearing more casualties remain unrecorded.

