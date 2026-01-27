Swift Response Quells Fire at Chennai Airport
A minor fire incident occurred at the Chennai airport, affecting document storage near airline offices. Prompt action was taken by the Crisis Management Committee, AAI Fire Service, and other agencies, resolving the situation within an hour without any casualty or disruption to flight operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor fire incident erupted at Chennai airport on Tuesday, causing temporary disruption but resulting in no damage, according to official sources.
The fire occurred at approximately 11:45 AM in the T2 Departure area where documents were stored, prompting an immediate response from the Crisis Management Committee and the facility's emergency services.
Officials confirmed that the Airport Authority of India, along with state fire services, CISF, and police, swiftly brought the blaze under control within an hour, ensuring flight operations were unaffected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- fire
- airport
- emergency
- response
- Crisis Management
- AAI
- flight operations
- CISF
- police