Swift Response Quells Fire at Chennai Airport

A minor fire incident erupted at Chennai airport on Tuesday, causing temporary disruption but resulting in no damage, according to official sources.

The fire occurred at approximately 11:45 AM in the T2 Departure area where documents were stored, prompting an immediate response from the Crisis Management Committee and the facility's emergency services.

Officials confirmed that the Airport Authority of India, along with state fire services, CISF, and police, swiftly brought the blaze under control within an hour, ensuring flight operations were unaffected.

