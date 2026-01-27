Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Fire at Chennai Airport

A minor fire incident occurred at the Chennai airport, affecting document storage near airline offices. Prompt action was taken by the Crisis Management Committee, AAI Fire Service, and other agencies, resolving the situation within an hour without any casualty or disruption to flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST
Swift Response Quells Fire at Chennai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire incident erupted at Chennai airport on Tuesday, causing temporary disruption but resulting in no damage, according to official sources.

The fire occurred at approximately 11:45 AM in the T2 Departure area where documents were stored, prompting an immediate response from the Crisis Management Committee and the facility's emergency services.

Officials confirmed that the Airport Authority of India, along with state fire services, CISF, and police, swiftly brought the blaze under control within an hour, ensuring flight operations were unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026