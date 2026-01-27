Nationwide Bank Strike Highlights Demand for Five-Day Work Week
Banking services were disrupted in Jharkhand due to a national strike by bank unions demanding a five-day work week. This demand has been pending since 2015, despite an agreement in 2024. Nine bank unions coordinated the strike, adding to consecutive days of closures in the state.
On Tuesday, banking operations in Jharkhand were severely impacted as a result of a nationwide strike organized by various bank unions. The unions are advocating for a five-day work week, a demand that has been pending since 2015.
Employees from both private and nationalized banks joined the strike. According to Umesh Das, deputy general secretary of the Bank of India Employees' Union, a signed agreement in 2024 promised the implementation of this demand, contingent upon government approval, but progress remains stalled.
This strike, organized under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), signifies the fourth consecutive day of banking disruptions, coinciding with previous closures on non-working days and Republic Day.
