PC Jeweller Shines Bright with 28% Profit Surge Amid Festive Demand

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 28% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, driven largely by festive demand. The net profit rose to Rs 190.10 crore, with total income reaching Rs 900.51 crore. The firm made significant strides towards debt reduction and plans to expand its retail presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:23 IST
PC Jeweller Shines Bright with 28% Profit Surge Amid Festive Demand
PC Jeweller Ltd has announced a 28% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in December, buoyed by robust demand during the festive and wedding season. The profit surged to Rs 190.10 crore, a notable increase from Rs 147.96 crore in the same period last year.

Reportedly, the company's total income also climbed to Rs 900.51 crore in the October-December quarter, up from Rs 683.44 crore in the previous year, as stated in their regulatory filing. Balram Garg, Managing Director, credited the impressive results to steady consumer demand.

The company has reduced its debt by 68% since September 2024, reflecting its focus on financial discipline. With plans to enhance core operations and expand retail presence, PC Jeweller aims for further growth. The firm boasts 50 stores across 12 states as it continues to strengthen its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

