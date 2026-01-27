President Murmu's Sacred Visit to Puri's Jagannath Temple

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will be shut to the public for more than two hours on February 4 as part of security measures for President Droupadi Murmu's visit, stated a senior official.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), led by Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, conducted a preparatory meeting for the President's pilgrimage to Puri, during which Murmu will perform the 'Pind daan' ritual at Sweta Ganga tank before heading to the historic temple.

Received by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, President Murmu will engage in 'darshan' of the deities, after which the temple is expected to reopen to the public by 8:30 am, allowing them access after the high-profile visit concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)