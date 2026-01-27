Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New UGC Equity Regulations

The government's implementation of new UGC regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education faces backlash. Critics argue it may increase caste discrimination, while officials claim no misuse will occur. The regulations require institutions to form equity committees and have provoked protests and resignations, including a plea challenging its constitutionality.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The new UGC regulations intended to promote equity in higher education have sparked controversy, leading to student protests and resignations, particularly within BJP circles. Critics argue the regulations may exacerbate caste discrimination and challenge the constitutional provisions.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Mahila Morcha official Shashi Tomar resigned, expressing concern over perceived increased caste discrimination due to the regulations, which mandate forming equity committees in educational institutions. These committees must include representatives from OBCs, SCs, STs, persons with disabilities, and women.

Amid ongoing protests and resignations, the Supreme Court is set to review a plea challenging the regulations' exclusionary definitions. The government assures minimal misuse, emphasizing that responsibility lies within constitutional parameters.

