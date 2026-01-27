Cambridge Paves New Pathways with India
The University of Cambridge expands ties with India through a new research hub, CAS, focusing on innovation and learning. They will also accept CBSE Class XII qualifications for some courses. The Cambridge India Research Foundation aims to support Indian students through bursaries and research partnerships under the partnership vision.
The University of Cambridge is making significant strides to reinforce its ties with India. It has unveiled a new research hub, the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), set to bridge innovation and education between the two countries.
This venture highlights the acceptance of the CBSE Class XII qualifications for some Cambridge courses, alongside additional requirements. The newly established Cambridge India Research Foundation will provide financial backing for Indian students, fostering educational and research opportunities.
Professor Prentice and the British High Commissioner underscored the initiative's alignment with UK-India Vision 2035. The move is aimed at nurturing global talent and strengthening the historical partnership with various Indian institutions.
