Train Glitch Near Chhindwara: A Close Call with No Injuries

In Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, three coaches of a passenger train detached due to a possible technical fault. No injuries were reported. Quick response from railway staff ensured that the coaches were reconnected, and the train resumed its journey after safety checks. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a potentially dangerous incident was averted near Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh when three coaches of a passenger train became detached, possibly due to a technical fault, according to railway officials.

The incident unfolded as the Seoni-Betul train approached Char Phatak, just outside the Chhindwara station, within the Nagpur division of the South East Central Railway. Despite the alarming jolt and loud noise reported by passengers, no injuries occurred, thanks to the train's slow speed.

Chhindwara Station Master Hemraj Meena and his team responded swiftly, sending about a dozen railway staffers to address the issue. The coaches were safely reattached after thorough safety checks, allowing the train to resume its journey within half an hour. An investigation into the detachment incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

