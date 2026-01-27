Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Horizon for the Automobile Industry

The India-EU free trade agreement promises to expand consumer choices and strengthen India's role in global automotive value chains. It aims to balance market accessibility with domestic growth. Leaders from automotive bodies express optimism for increased exports, technology partnerships, and the bolstering of resilient supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:21 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Horizon for the Automobile Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union is set to broaden consumer choices and strengthen India's position in global automotive supply chains. This was announced by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Tuesday.

According to Shailesh Chandra, Siam President, and MD & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, the FTA is pivotal as India progresses towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He emphasized a need for balanced market access and domestic manufacturing, creating a 'win-win' scenario for both global participation and local industry growth.

Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA President, highlights the potential of the FTA to enhance exports, partnerships, and investment growth, reinforcing India's status as a reliable manufacturing partner for Europe. Mahindra Group's CEO, Dr Anish Shah, lauds the milestone as a generational opportunity, stressing its comprehensive benefits across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026