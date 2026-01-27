Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: High Court Intervenes

The Madhya Pradesh government informed the High Court that a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, linked to contaminated drinking water, resulted in 16 deaths. The court sought clarity on an audit report as locals claimed higher casualties. Amid allegations of an incomplete investigation, families received compensation.

  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government reported to the High Court that a severe outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Indore's Bhagirathpura area could be traced to contaminated drinking water. Alarmingly, this outbreak has been linked to the deaths of 16 individuals, according to the state's audit report.

The situation has prompted legal action, with two public interest litigations being addressed by a division bench. Residents, however, suggest the death toll might be closer to 28. Questions arose in the courtroom regarding the report's scientific basis, and the unusual term 'verbal autopsy' used by the state government.

Amidst continuous judicial scrutiny, the government claims procedural compliance while providing compensation to over 20 families. However, petitioners argue an impartial investigation is lacking. Contamination in 51 tube wells was confirmed, and municipal pipeline leaks worsened the crisis by mixing sewage with drinking water.

