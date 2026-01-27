Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Amaravati's Development: Kethireddy Criticizes Naidu

Ex-MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy has accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of financial misconduct in the guise of developing Amaravati. Reddy criticized inflated project costs, farmer land disputes, neglected welfare schemes, and the promotion of Visakhapatnam over Amaravati, leading to rising public dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:06 IST
Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy (Photo/X @KethireddyMla). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy lambasted the NDA-led government for alleged financial misdeeds under the pretension of transforming Amaravati into the state's capital. Reddy accused the administration of inflating project budgets and diverting public funds, while little actual development is evident.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, Reddy highlighted a lack of progress in land allotment to farmers who contributed their land in the initial phase of Amaravati's development, despite government plans for a second land acquisition phase. He questioned the government's promotion of Visakhapatnam to tech companies, noting incentives there but not in Amaravati.

Reddy claimed the coalition government has raised substantial debts without initiating significant welfare programs, spotlighting failed promises of job creation and unresolved governance issues. In contrast, he praised the YSRCP's developmental achievements and warned of growing public discontent towards Naidu's perceived mismanagement and false promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

