Trinidad and Tobago to Decommission Atlantic LNG Train 1

Atlantic LNG project in Trinidad and Tobago will decommission Train 1 in the last quarter of this year due to natural gas shortage and inefficiency. Shareholders, including Shell and BP, made this decision. Operations are expected to continue smoothly despite the removal.

27-01-2026
In an effort to optimize efficiency, Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic LNG project will decommission one of its liquefaction trains by the end of the year. Michael Daniel, the director for capital projects, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Shareholders like Shell, BP, and the National Gas Company have agreed to remove Train 1 due to a scarcity of natural gas and its status as the least efficient among the four operational plants converting natural gas into liquefied natural gas for export.

Despite the decommissioning, the project's ongoing operations are expected to remain stable, Daniel stated at an energy conference held in Port of Spain.

