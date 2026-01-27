Trinidad and Tobago to Decommission Atlantic LNG Train 1

In an effort to optimize efficiency, Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic LNG project will decommission one of its liquefaction trains by the end of the year. Michael Daniel, the director for capital projects, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Shareholders like Shell, BP, and the National Gas Company have agreed to remove Train 1 due to a scarcity of natural gas and its status as the least efficient among the four operational plants converting natural gas into liquefied natural gas for export.

Despite the decommissioning, the project's ongoing operations are expected to remain stable, Daniel stated at an energy conference held in Port of Spain.

