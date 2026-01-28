Left Menu

Bangladesh Strengthens UAV Capabilities with Chinese Partnership

Bangladesh signed a major defence deal with China to establish a manufacturing facility for UAVs. The partnership between Bangladesh Air Force and CETC will enable local production and assembly of various types of UAVs. This initiative is part of broader efforts to upgrade Bangladesh's defence capabilities.

  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has taken a significant step in boosting its defense capabilities by inking a deal with China to set up a manufacturing facility for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) finalized the agreement with the state-backed China Electronics Technology Group Corporation International (CETC).

The partnership will facilitate technology transfer and support capacity-building for the BAF, allowing them to independently produce and assemble Medium Altitude Low Endurance (MALE) UAVs and Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs. These UAVs will be instrumental in both military operations and humanitarian efforts.

The signing ceremony, held at the BAF headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment, was attended by key figures including Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen. This deal is part of a broader strategy to replace older aircraft and enhance the nation's military strength.

